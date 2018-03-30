Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police admin officer allegedly steals from QPS Commissioner

30th Mar 2018 5:34 AM

POLICE have suspended an administration officer from the State Crime Command for the alleged theft of property belonging to the Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service.

The 33-year-old man will be suspended with pay, and will be asked to show why his salary should not be removed.

Police stated in a media release the man is facing criminal charges of stealing as a servant.

He was arrested and bailed today, and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 2.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have an undertaking to inform the public when a member faces disciplinary processes involving stand down or suspension," the statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the staff member have been substantiated."

commissioner editors picks qps steal theft
Stunning ocean views perfect backdrop to Good Friday

Stunning ocean views perfect backdrop to Good Friday

News YEPPOON residents gather to celebrate holy day and full list of Easter services all around the region.

LONG WEEKEND: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds

LONG WEEKEND: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds

News List of the Easter long weekend trading hours

CQ double-murder search leaves police empty-handed

CQ double-murder search leaves police empty-handed

News TWO days searching Kroombit Tops left them without any hard evidence

Prison 'best medicine' for medical centre fraudster

Prison 'best medicine' for medical centre fraudster

News Couple fleeced in devious scheme

Local Partners