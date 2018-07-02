Menu
Zlatko Sikorsky in custody
Crime

Teen brutally beaten before death, police allege

by Kate Kyriacou, Dan Knowles
2nd Jul 2018 5:03 AM
POLICE will allege teenager Larissa Beilby was brutally beaten by Zlatko Sikorsky in the lead-up to her death and before she was dumped in a barrel at a property south of Brisbane.

Footage from CCTV cameras around the Buccan acreage property is expected to form an integral part of the police case.

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, is taken to Maroochydore Police Station, after his surrender on Saturday night.
Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, is taken to Maroochydore Police Station, after his surrender on Saturday night. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Detectives yesterday charged Sikorsky with murder and misconduct with a corpse, after a siege lasting more than 24 hours ended with the 34-year-old's surrender.

Two others, a 40-year-old Palmwoods woman and a 38-year-old Alexandra Headland man, were charged with accessory after the fact to murder. The man is understood to be the occupant of the unit where the siege took place.

Police said they were doing all they could to support Ms Beilby's family while grieving friends described the schoolgirl as "beautiful" and "strong".

The teen, originally from Adelaide, was reported missing on June 26, almost two weeks after she was last seen leaving transitional accommodation in Sandgate.

Schoolgirl Larissa Beilby was just 16 when she died after allegedly being brutally beaten.
Schoolgirl Larissa Beilby was just 16 when she died after allegedly being brutally beaten.

She is believed to have met Sikorsky at a party in the weeks before her death.

The teenager's father reported her missing after not having any contact with her for more than a week. Within hours of being told of her disappearance, police were knocking on the door of a Buccan property where they intended to ask Sikorsky about her whereabouts.

Instead, he allegedly fled out the back door and drove away in a black ute. The ute was found soon after with a barrel containing Ms Beilby's body hidden under a tarp in the rear tray.

Homicide Unit Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said Ms Beilby's family were told on Saturday that her body had been formally identified. Supporters set up an online fundraising account yesterday for the Beilby family.

"Please help us raise the funds necessary to put beautiful Larissa to rest in a safe and loving space, the one she deserves," the plea read.

Sikorsky held police at bay until Saturday evening, when he was arrested without incident. Specialist police, including snipers, surrounded a unit at Alexandra Headland while negotiators worked at convincing an allegedly armed Sikorsky to come out.

He could be heard shouting, "I just don't want to get shot" as police repeated "that's not going to happen" in an effort to convince him to surrender.

Insp Hansen said police were still appealing for information about Sikorsky's relationship with Ms Beilby.

"Information is still vital to the investigation," he said.

Sikorsky's lawyer, Brendan Ryan, said his client was innocent.

"The evidence will no doubt support a death through misadventure," Mr Ryan said yesterday.

"It was just an absolute unfortunate set of circumstances."

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

