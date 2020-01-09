Police allege robber blew armed hold-up haul

POLICE have confirmed a man has been charged in relation to two armed robberies in a 24 hour period over Monday and Tuesday.

Late yesterday afternoon, Rockhampton police arrested 18-year-old Moura man William Noel Armstrong, who was later taken in for questioning.

He was charged later that evening.

Police said they had initially suspected the two alleged armed robberies at knifepoint may be related.

The first took place at 5pm Monday at Inn Ur Wok on George St, the other happened Tuesday morning at Berserker News on Berserker St just after 7am.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley at Rockhampton Police Station.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley said Inn Ur Wok staff negotiated with the alleged offender while he alllegedly attempted to jump the counter, offering him money as a trade-off for no further violence.

Mr Armstrong allegedly made off on-foot with about $400.

Early Tuesday morning, a man fitting that description allegedly held up Berserker News on Berserker St.

Barbara Swadling from the Berserker Newsagency

He allegedly made demands of 54-year-old Barbara Swadling who described the man as “incredibly neat and tidy”.

She was surprised when he allegedly pulled the weapon.

She also complied with the alleged offender’s demands and he allegedly took off with $1300-$1400.

A search of the nearby area involving multiple police soon followed and the alleged offender was seen on multiple occasions, but he ultimately fled the scene.

Det Mawdsley would not say exactly what led to the arrest but attributed it to public information and the work of the tactical crime squad.

Det Mawdsley claimed Mr Armstrong’s alleged actions reflected a man who was “opportunistic and desperate for money”.

As for the money, the alleged told police that it had all been spent.

Det Mawdsley said 2019 was a busy year for armed robberies but it was also a good year for police catching up with offenders.

Police at the Berserker Newsagency.

“Throughout 2019, we did have a lot unfortunately - in Rockhampton, we have been able to solve the majority,” he said.

Mr Armstrong faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning and was remanded in custody, with his case adjourned for a commital call-over until March 11.

When he next appears in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, he will face two charges of enter premises with intent, and one of robbery with violence while armed.