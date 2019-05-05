Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is alleged the boy was involved in a minor collision.
It is alleged the boy was involved in a minor collision.
Crime

Cops allegedly catch young teen in act of stealing car

by Amanda Robbemond
5th May 2019 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG teenager has been charged after allegedly stealing cars on the Tweed Coast.

The 16-year-old was arrested on May 4 at 1am after a boy was found in the drivers seat of a Volkswagen Golf on Windsong Way, Casuarina.

It is alleged the boy was involved in a minor collision in a stolen Toyota Hilux earlier the same day.

The driver had fled the scene before attempting to start the Golf.

A female passenger, 15, allegedly beside him in the Golf, was also arrested.

Police allege the male teen broke into another parked car and stole the keys to the Golf.

The 16-year-old was charged with enter vehicle without consent of owner, take and drive conveyance, learner not accompanied, custody of knife in public place, and malicious damage.

The girl is expected to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

More Stories

Show More
court crime juveniles stolen cars tweed coast

Top Stories

    NITELIFE: Were you snapped out and about this weekend

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Were you snapped out and about this weekend

    News GALLERY: Click through to see if your picture made it into the gallery

    • 5th May 2019 3:26 PM
    Correctional officer injured after mass overdose at prison

    premium_icon Correctional officer injured after mass overdose at prison

    Breaking Queensland Corrective Services confirm six prisoners involved

    GALLERY: 2019 Paradise Lagoons Ladies Luncheon

    premium_icon GALLERY: 2019 Paradise Lagoons Ladies Luncheon

    News See pictures from the Ladies Luncheon event

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime The three men are set to face Gladstone court next week