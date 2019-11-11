Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Police allegedly find Rockhampton man with child exploitation material

Leighton Smith
11th Nov 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after police allegedly found child exploitation material during a search of his Rockhampton home.

Detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Allenstown address on November 2.

Police arrested and charged the man at his home after officers located video files of alleged child exploitation material.

The 38-year-old Rockhampton man is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 11 facing one count each of possession of CEM and distribution of CEM.

The Queensland Police Service said the safety of children remains a priority for the and in all investigations of this nature police liaise with all relevant stakeholders.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        premium_icon Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        News This house was saved against all odds by the heroic efforts of volunteer firefighters. WATCH THE STUNNING FOOTAGE

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park area

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park...

        News 7:45am: Parks close camping areas across Cap Coast, residents remain in evacuation...

        COURT: 30 people appearing today

        premium_icon COURT: 30 people appearing today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: Top five stories from the weekend

        MORNING REWIND: Top five stories from the weekend

        News Devastating fires, bad behaviour at the prison and a heartfelt Letter to the...