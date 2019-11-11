Police allegedly find Rockhampton man with child exploitation material

A MAN has been charged after police allegedly found child exploitation material during a search of his Rockhampton home.

Detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Allenstown address on November 2.

Police arrested and charged the man at his home after officers located video files of alleged child exploitation material.

The 38-year-old Rockhampton man is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 11 facing one count each of possession of CEM and distribution of CEM.

The Queensland Police Service said the safety of children remains a priority for the and in all investigations of this nature police liaise with all relevant stakeholders.