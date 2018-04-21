Police and ambos assist man assaulted in Gracemere

ASSAULT: A man in Gracemere was punched in the head last night.

ROCKHAMPTON police attended the scene of an assault in Bronco Cres, Gracemere last night.

A police media spokesperson said the victim was a 21-year-old male who was reportedly punched in the side of the head just after 7pm last night.

Details are sketchy as to what triggered the incident and police were unable to confirm if any charges had been laid against the person who threw the punch.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed they transported the victim, who was in a stable condition, to the Rockhampton hospital for treatment.

They were unable to provide any details about the extent of his injuries.