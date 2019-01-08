Combined cameras set to catch motorists

Red Light Speed cameras on the Gold Coast have raised over $6.8 million in the last 12 months

Eight "high-risk" intersections around Queensland have been chosen by police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads for the installation of combined red light and speed camera systems.

The combined red light and speed camera technology detects motorists who disobey the red traffic light, as well as motorists who speed through the intersection.

Police say 11 per cent of all serious casualties on Queensland roads occurred at intersections with traffic lights.

During the past five years, 42 people have been killed and more than 3000 hospitalised in crashes at signalised intersections in Queensland.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating says the choice of intersections was based on crashes that involved both speed and red light related incidents.

"The combined red light and speed cameras have proven to reduce the incidence of speeding and red light running at these intersections," Assistant Commissioner Keating said

"These approved camera systems create safer roads for all Queenslanders and are designed to function 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Assistant Commissioner Keating said red light running was often associated with speeding.

"What we do know is that the resulting crashes are likely to be T-bone crashes, which have a higher potential of causing death or serious injury," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"We want drivers to comply with traffic light signals and the speed limit through intersections.''

The new combined cameras are now operational in Gladstone (intersection of Glenlyon and Tank streets, Gladstone Central) and Kippa Ring (Anzac Ave and Boardman Rd).

Meanwhile, the following intersections have been upgraded from just a red light camera system to a combined system: Morayfield Rd, Morayfield (intersection of Caboolture River Rd); Lutwyche Rd, Lutwyche (intersection of Norman Ave); Lutwyche Rd, Kedron (intersection of Kedron Park Rd); Old Cleveland Rd, Coorparoo (intersection of Cavendish Rd); Smith St, Southport (intersection of Kumbari Ave); Bermuda St, Burleigh Waters (intersection of Christine Ave).

Signs will be installed before the intersection to warn drivers a camera is operating.