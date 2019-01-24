Police appeal for assistance to find missing Gladstone woman

MISSING: Gladstone police are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate 42-year-old Kin Kora woman Tracey Clifton.

POLICE are appealing for urgent public assistance following the disappearance of 42-year-old Gladstone woman Tracey Clifton.

Ms Clifton was last seen at 10.45am on Monday, January 21, driving her car on the Dawson Highway, about 40kms west of Biloela.

The vehicle, a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla hatchback with Queensland registration 587-WSD, was travelling east towards Biloela when last seen.

Ms Clifton last spoke to family on Sunday evening from her Kin Kora home and was noticed missing the following morning.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her safety as she has not contacted anyone since Sunday and her behaviour is out of character.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Ms Clifton or her vehicle to contact them immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900143006