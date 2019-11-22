Police appeal for crash witnesses

Police call on any witnesses to come forward following an Eatons Hill crash.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash at Eatons Hill on Monday involving an 80-year-old Cashmere woman.

Around 1.10pm a head-on collision occurred between two cars on Eatons Crossing Rd, between Paddy Rd and Mayflower St.

An 80-year-old Cashmere woman, the driver and sole occupant of a silver 2015 Hyundai i30 was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a 2009 silver Kia Cerato sedan, a 68-year-old Eatons Hill woman and her passenger, a 92-year-old Eatons Hill woman were also injured and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam vision to contact Policelink on 131 444.