News

Police appeal for help to find Bribie Island kids

6th Mar 2021 3:19 PM | Updated: 4:52 PM

Bribie Island police are appealing for public assistance to help find two children.

It is believed the children, an 8-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, are in the company of a 38-year-old woman who is known to them.

They were last seen at a home in Bongaree on Friday and it's believed they may still be on Bribie Island.

The boy is described as about 130cm tall, is of a proportionate build with red hair.

The girl is described as about 70cm tall, is of a slim build with long blonde hair.

The 38-year-old woman travelling with the children is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall and is of a medium build with dark-brown hair.

Police are appealing for the woman, or anyone with further information to contact police immediately on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

