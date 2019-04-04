Police appeal for information after teen's 'unusual' death

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen spoke to media about the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old.

POLICE are seeking dashcam footage from residents who drove along the Bruce Highway between Gladstone and Rockhampton yesterday or Tuesday after a teenager was found dead in Burua.

The injuries and cause of death of the Koongal 18-year-old, who was found in a white Subaru SUV around 3.30pm yesterday, are under investigation.

Speaking to media earlier this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said a member of the public alerted police to the car.

"She saw the vehicle parked there it was in an unusual position," he said.

"Police attended a short time later and located the deceased person.

"It only appears to have been there for that day."

The boy was found in the rear seat of the vehicle which appeared to be undamaged.

The owner of the vehicle is currently unknown, and the boy was not known to police.

"We have been in touch with his family they're obviously very heartbroken and we're offering support to them," Snr Sgt Andersen said.

"It's unusual. But unfortunately, it's our role as police to determine the cause of people's deaths and conduct those investigations."

He said the vehicle, found at at Brendonna Rd, could be seen from the Bruce highway.

"The smallest of information no matter how small can assist us and just to give the family some sort of closure as well," Snr Sgt Andersen said.