Police appeal for information to find missing girl

THE family and friends of a 14-year-old Mackay girl are concerned for her welfare as she has not been seen since about 4pm yesterday.



The girl (pictured) was last seen on Shakespeare Street at around 4.00pm yesterday and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age and she has a medical condition.

The girl is described as Caucasian, is approximately 160cm tall and is of a proportionate build with pink/blue and blonde hair, brown eyes and facial piercings.

She was last seen wearing a pink jumper, pink baseball hat, black jeans and black Adidas running shoes.

Police are appealing for the girl, or anyone with further information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901033729