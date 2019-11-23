Menu
Police appeal for public assistance to find missing girl

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 8:35 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg North.

She was last seen on Phillips St at about 4.30am yesterday and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, 150cm, proportionate build, brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black clothing and a Chicago Bulls shirt.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QP1902316477.

Bundaberg News Mail

