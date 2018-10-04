UPDATE: Traffic delays as police close highway lane in accident investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses to horrific car crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to horrific car crash. Scott Powick

UPDATE 11.30am:

MOTORISTS can expect delays on the Pacific Hwy for a short time as police conduct investigations into an accident that claimed the life of a young Tweed man last week.

Officers from the accident investigation squad have closed one northbound lane of the Pacific Hwy just south of the Kennedy Drive turn-off as they continue their investigations into the crash.

Passing motorists reported traffic had banked up several kilometres, as far as the Kingscliff turn-off.

However, the snarl is expected to clear soon, with police indicating they were reopening the lane now.

Earlier:

POLICE investigating the death of a man who died in a car crash at Tweed Heads last week are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District have begun investigating a crash which took the life of 22-year-old Tweed resident Tyrone Adams.

The crash occurred just before 9.30pm on Thursday, September 27, 2018, when officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District identified a white Mazda 121 hatchback travelling southbound, above the speed limit on the M1.

A short pursuit occurred; however, it was terminated due to the manner of driving.

Tyrone Adams died after his car hit a tree following a police pursuit which was called off on Thursday night. Facebook

Police later found the Mazda had left the road and hit a tree in the centre-strip of the highway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Mr Adams, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital where he died.

A critical incident team comprising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.