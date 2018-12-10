Menu
Police investigating an alleged altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre on October 2 are appealing to members of the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.
Crime

Police appeal for public help to find man after altercation

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Dec 2018 4:06 PM

POLICE investigating an altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre are appealing for help to locate a man.

The incident happened on October 2 at Redbank Plaza.

Police are appealing to members of the public to help identify the man, who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Investigations indicate the incident occurred about 3.30pm.

Police believe the man may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter or are able to identify the man pictured are asked to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

public appeal queensland police redbank plaza
