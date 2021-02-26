Police appeal to public after alleged assault

Police are appealing to the public in bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba. Picture: Queensland Police

Police are appealing to the public in a bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba.

Initial investigations indicate the man pictured became involved in a verbal argument with patrons of a food shop along Brisbane Rd, Mooloolaba about 3.35am on Saturday, February 19.

Police say it escalated into a physical altercation.

Any members of the public who witnessed the incident or may be able to assist with identifying the man have been urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.