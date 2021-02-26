Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing to the public in bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba. Picture: Queensland Police
Police are appealing to the public in bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba. Picture: Queensland Police
Crime

Police appeal to public after alleged assault

Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing to the public in a bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba.

Initial investigations indicate the man pictured became involved in a verbal argument with patrons of a food shop along Brisbane Rd, Mooloolaba about 3.35am on Saturday, February 19.

Police say it escalated into a physical altercation.

Drug dealing dad uses codes to sell meth

Surf school given green light for more green room

Any members of the public who witnessed the incident or may be able to assist with identifying the man have been urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

brisbane road mooloolaba mooloolaba crime sunshine coast assault sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate change is not a religion

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events

        International student surrenders passport after DV charges

        Premium Content International student surrenders passport after DV charges

        Crime An international university student has had to hand in his passport as part of bail...

        Free swim lessons after month of drowning incidents

        Premium Content Free swim lessons after month of drowning incidents

        Health Six people drowned or nearly drowned in the area covered by Rockhampton, Gladstone...

        Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

        Premium Content Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

        News The plants were all about 12cm tall and the owner was fully co-operative with...