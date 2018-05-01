Menu
ROCKHAMPTON police are urgently appealing for the members of the public to check their homes and work cars to see if they are missing the pictured copper wire.
ROCKHAMPTON police are urgently appealing for the members of the public to check their homes and work cars to see if they are missing the pictured copper wire.
Crime

Police appeal to trace stolen copper wire

1st May 2018 1:29 PM
POLICE believes small businesses and local tradies could have been targeted by copper thieves after a number of coils were found at a Gracemere address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police were told people linked with that address may have information about a break-in at Aurizon, where $80,000 worth of copper wire and tools was stolen.

"We have taken a 16 year-old female and a 30 year-old male into custody who are assisting us with our investigation,” he said.

AURIZON THEFT: Gracemere man charged over $80K heist

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the copper wire found at the address this morning was not linked to any industrial thefts and urged people to check their workplaces and homes for missing materials.

He said it had likely been stolen from the back of a ute, or from a shed.

At this stage, no further charges have been laid.

