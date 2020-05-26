Menu
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in North Rockhampton on Sunday.
Crime

Police are appealing for witnesses after alleged assault

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th May 2020 10:45 AM
POLICE are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted in North Rockhampton on Sunday.

The 20-year-old woman was walking along Glenmore Road about 4.30pm when she was approached by a man from behind who allegedly attempted to grab her.

After a brief struggle the woman was able to break free and the man fled the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who was near Glenmore Road or Thompson Street, Park Avenue, at the time of the incident or have dash cam footage to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2001071051.

assault allegations rockhampton police tmbcrime
