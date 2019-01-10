Police are investigating burglaries into a number of busines

Police are investigating burglaries into a number of businesses Monday night.

Preliminary investigations show the offenders used force to attempt entry into all businesses thereby causing damage but no property was stolen from any.

Wandal

Lion Creek Road - About 4.30am, two men, who were disturbed by a witness, attempted to steal a speaker from a storeroom. The witness was able to provide police with the following descriptions:

One aged in early to late teens with a dark complexion and wearing a black snapback cap with a white logo on the front, black jumper, long dark pants with light coloured enclosed shoes.

The other was of dark complexion and wearing a light coloured bucket hat, light grey jumper, light grey long pants and white enclosed shoes.

Lion Creek Rd - A person has forced entry to a storage room by smashing a wall.

Graeme Action Way - A person has gained access by smashing a hole in a door of a standalone building.

Wandal Rd - Three men have gained entry through the front door of the business which activated the intruder alarm.

CCTV footage shows three men, two of aboriginal appearance, thin build and aged 20 - 22 years. One of the men had a right forearm tattoo that covered his hand like a sleeve style tattoo.

All men were wearing thongs on their feet.

North Rockhampton

Elphinstone St, Berserker - A person or persons have caused damage to an outside toilet door and also damaged a window to gain entry.

Farm St, Norman Gardens - A person or persons have caused damage to a rear wooden door.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900048720, QP1900049468, QP1900059614, QP1900051772, QP1900052715, QP1900049123