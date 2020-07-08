Menu
Police are treating the car fire as suspicious.
Crime

Police are investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jul 2020 8:25 AM
POLICE are investigating after a car was found engulfed in flames near Bouldercombe last night.

About 10pm, emergency services were called to reports of a car fire on Burnett Hwy and Gavial Gracemere Rd.

Two fire crews and police attended the scene.

On arrival, fire crews noted the vehicle, a silver Toyota Rav4, was “fully involved” and there was a small amount of grass on fire next to it.

By 10.45pm, crews had extinguished the fire and made the area safe.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and will be investigating.

