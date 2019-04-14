Police aren't treating suspicious package as serious
UPDATE 4.20pm: QUEENSLAND Police have restricted access to Rockhampton Airport car park as they investigate a suspicious package.
A police media spokesman confirmed they're not treating it as serious, and the airport remains open.
3.35pm: Police and emergency services are attending to a report of a suspicious package at Rockhampton Airport.
The incident was reported about 3.15pm. Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.
No other details were available.
More to follow.