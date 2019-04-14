Police aren't treating suspicious package as serious

Emergency services at Rockhampton Airport at 3.35pm Sunday.

Emergency services at Rockhampton Airport at 3.35pm Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK140419aairport

UPDATE 4.20pm: QUEENSLAND Police have restricted access to Rockhampton Airport car park as they investigate a suspicious package.

A police media spokesman confirmed they're not treating it as serious, and the airport remains open.

3.35pm: Police and emergency services are attending to a report of a suspicious package at Rockhampton Airport.

The incident was reported about 3.15pm. Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

No other details were available.

More to follow.