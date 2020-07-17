Menu
Police arrest drunk for yelling in suburban street

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Jul 2020 10:06 AM
POLICE were forced to arrest a drunk concreter after he caused a commotion in the middle of a suburban street in North Rockhampton earlier this year.

Nigel Bruce Bob, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to one count of commit public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Jess King said at 10.15pm on April 12, police were called to an address on Georgia Dr, Parkhurst, in relation to a man yelling and screaming on the street.

Ms King said, on arrival, police saw Bob laying on the front lawn of an address on the street.

She said police spoke with a second man at the address, who told them Bob had been drinking but was asked to leave because he had gotten too drunk.

She said he told police Bob remained outside the address and had been yelling and screaming.

Police spoke to Bob, who told them he had been sleeping on the grass.

Police noted Bob’s speech was slurred and he continued to raise his voice.

Bob continued to yell and walked to the middle of the road, where he was met with oncoming traffic.

He was arrested and transported to the watch house, and then further transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Bob was fined $300. A criminal conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

