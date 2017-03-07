Police arrest man after woman 'drugged, locked in home'

Police have arrested a man in relation to claims a woman was drugged and locked inside a home with cabe ties.

ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating claims a woman was drugged and locked inside a home this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to a home on Alma Lane, Rockhampton City about 6.30am after an informant called to report a woman had been drugged and locked inside a home with cable ties reportedly used in the incident.

It is understood the woman managed to escape and alert the informant who then called police.

Multiple police crews responded to the incident and arrived on scene to find an aggravated man who made claims he was armed with a knife.

After negotiating with the man, police managed to calm him down and he was placed under arrest.

The police spokesman said as at 7.20am the man was in custody and further investigations were under way.

