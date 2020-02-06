Police arrest man who robbed an elderly woman at knifepoint

A MAN has been charged following a number of break and enters in the Rockhampton region, including an incident on Monday morning in The Range where he allegedly threatened an elderly woman with a knife as he rummaged through her bedside drawer.

Just after midnight on Monday, it is alleged a 37-year-old man entered the Agnes St property through the window.

The man searched cabinet drawers, stealing a mobile phone and a set of keys before he entered the bedroom and searched through the bedside table.

He then woke up the elderly resident and threatened her with a knife before fleeing out the window.

It is understood he demanded a sum of money to which the resident obliged.

He was last sighted running along Glencoe St.

A stolen 2016 grey Lexus sedan was then reported at Glencoe St and a 19-year-old male was found in possession of it in Berserker. It is alleged the 37-year-old was connected to this offence.

He was charged today with 15 offences, including five counts of fraud, six counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted robbery with violence and one count of receive tainted property.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.