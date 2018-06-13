Multiple arrests over drug trafficking in Hervey Bay

DETECTIVES have charged three people following the closure of Operation Papa Berry which targeted a group of people trafficking/selling drugs in the Fraser Coast area.

At 10pm on June 10, police executed a search warrant at a unit on Buccaneer Dr, Urangan where it is alleged police located a quantity of amphetamine, associated paraphernalia, a shotgun, handgun and ammunition.

Two men were taken into custody at the unit.

At 10am on June 11, police executed a further search warrant at a Bingham Rd, Booral residence where they allegedly located a small quantity of amphetamine, cannabis and associated drug paraphernalia.

It will be further alleged the three men sold marijuana and methylamphetamine to people in Maryborough and Hervey Bay between March 1 and June 11.

A 31-year-old Booral man has been charged with one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug, possession of anything used in the commission of a crime (phone and car), possession of prohibited explosives (ammunition), and two counts of possession of a weapon.

He will reappear at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 2.

A 42-year-old Booral man has been charged with one count each of trafficking dangerous drug, unlawful supply of weapon (handgun), possession of explosives (ammunition), possession of property obtaining from trafficking (cash), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of utensil and two counts of possession of anything used in the commission of a crime (phone and car).

He will appear at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

A 39-year-old Booral man has been charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drug, 14 counts of supply dangerous drug and one count of possession of anything used in the commission of a crime (phone).

He will appear at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 2.

A 40-year-old Booral woman has been charged with eight counts of supply dangerous drug. She will appear at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 5.

A 22-year-old Booral woman has been charged with three counts of supply dangerous drug and one count of supply weapon. She will appear at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 5.