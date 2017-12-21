Police arrest teenager over midnight bag snatch

JUVENILE ARRESTED: Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Griffin (pictured) revealed a 17-year-old has been arrested over a bag snatching that occurred in Rockhampton earlier this month.

JUVENILE ARRESTED: Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Griffin (pictured) revealed a 17-year-old has been arrested over a bag snatching that occurred in Rockhampton earlier this month. Sean Fox

A 17-YEAR-old male has been arrested following a bag snatching incident which occurred earlier this month.

The offender, who was known to police, was located yesterday and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

On December 10, a male and female were walking past Quay Lane in Rockhampton at 2.40am when a group of up to seven indigenous juveniles and adults approached them.

A bag was then snatched from the 49-year-old female walking past where the boys were seen loitering around the area.

The male was also assaulted and sustained punches to the head.

Proceedings have commenced for three of seven people from the group however Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Griffin says "the main offender who stole the bag during this incident is still outstanding”.

Police are confident they will locate the outstanding male and are urging for public assistance.

Det Act Snr Sgt Griffin said it wasn't a targeted offence but rather an opportunistic one.

"This isn't usual, they (two victims) were visiting Rockhampton and had been at a social function prior to this incident and were on their way to the motel,” Det Act Snr Sgt Griffin said.

He said people should be cautious at all times.

Police urge the public to assist them or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to locate the outstanding male.