Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
Crime

Man dies after train station stabbing

by Stephanie Bedo
6th Oct 2018 11:14 AM

A MAN has died after being found critically injured at Parramatta in Sydneys west this morning.

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Street about 5.05am after a man was found with a serious stab wound.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital, where he died a short time later.

 

A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans
A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans

The man is yet to be formally identified but he is believed to be aged in his 20s.

Three men were arrested nearby in Hassall Street.

They have been taken to Parramatta Police Station.

Inquiries are continuing.

Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
arrest crime parramatta station police stabbing train station

Top Stories

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    News If you notice something that doesn't seem right, do you report it, or just go inside and tell someone "that was weird"?

    • 6th Oct 2018 10:44 AM
    Councillor pleas with gardeners not to boycott Tropicana

    premium_icon Councillor pleas with gardeners not to boycott Tropicana

    News What's become so controversial about this favourite local event?

    • 6th Oct 2018 10:54 AM
    Mother of eight twice jailed for trafficking drugs

    premium_icon Mother of eight twice jailed for trafficking drugs

    Crime She was on a suspended sentence the second time

    FOX FILES: Check out our hottest gossip!

    premium_icon FOX FILES: Check out our hottest gossip!

    News Here are our top topics of the week

    Local Partners