Police arrest two juveniles on car theft suspicions

Police have confirmed the arrests of two juveniles in Park Avenue this morning relating to stolen vehicle offences.

A Queensland police spokesman said the pair were arrested on Cowap Street (near Stocklands) just before 11am.

He said the two had not yet been charged but they were arrested in relation to unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences.

It is understood there has been two reported car thefts overnight and this morning.

The first was a car stolen from the Discovery Caravan park on Yaamba Rd and the second was in Yeppoon.