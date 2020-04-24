Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested two people in Park Avenue this morning.
Police arrested two people in Park Avenue this morning.
Breaking

Police arrest two juveniles on car theft suspicions

Jack Evans
24th Apr 2020 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have confirmed the arrests of two juveniles in Park Avenue this morning relating to stolen vehicle offences.

A Queensland police spokesman said the pair were arrested on Cowap Street (near Stocklands) just before 11am.

He said the two had not yet been charged but they were arrested in relation to unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences.

It is understood there has been two reported car thefts overnight and this morning.

The first was a car stolen from the Discovery Caravan park on Yaamba Rd and the second was in Yeppoon.

arrest queensland police services stolen vehicle rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman faces heart surgery in the middle of a pandemic

        premium_icon CQ woman faces heart surgery in the middle of a pandemic

        Health After numerous complications following major heart surgery six months ago, she has to go back to hospital.

        Hail chaos follows as insurers give locals the run-around

        premium_icon Hail chaos follows as insurers give locals the run-around

        News The storm clouds are well and truly gone but the mopping up hasn’t exactly been...

        Big wet 2020 looms for Central Queensland

        premium_icon Big wet 2020 looms for Central Queensland

        News The last time this weather combination occurred, Rockhampton copped a 9.2m flood.

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        Motoring Find out where drivers are getting overcharged and where you can pick up a...