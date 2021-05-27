Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alex Rankin and Demi Warcon.
Alex Rankin and Demi Warcon.
Crime

Police arrest wanted Central Queensland woman

Aden Stokes
27th May 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have taken into custody 29-year-old Central Queensland woman Demi Warcon.

Ms Warcon was wanted by police to assist with investigations into multiple allegations of stealing vehicles and driving dangerously through local streets on May 20.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, she was arrested in Randwick St, Berserker, on Wednesday night.

The spokesman said police had not laid any charges at this stage.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Her co-accused, 22-year old Alex Rankin, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Mr Rankin appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles, one drive while State Penalties Enforcement Registry licence suspended, one evade police, one fail to dispose of syringe safely, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, and two possess dangerous drugs.

He was denied bail and his matters were adjourned until July 7.

rockhampton police tmbcrime tmbpolice wanted persons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Premium Content OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Letters to the Editor Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.

        Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Premium Content Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Crime Domestic violence offender fined on his 31st birthday after kicking victim out of...

        Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        Premium Content Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        News A new development application was lodged with council this month with works...