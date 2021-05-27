Police arrest wanted Central Queensland woman

Police have taken into custody 29-year-old Central Queensland woman Demi Warcon.

Ms Warcon was wanted by police to assist with investigations into multiple allegations of stealing vehicles and driving dangerously through local streets on May 20.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, she was arrested in Randwick St, Berserker, on Wednesday night.

The spokesman said police had not laid any charges at this stage.

Her co-accused, 22-year old Alex Rankin, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Mr Rankin appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles, one drive while State Penalties Enforcement Registry licence suspended, one evade police, one fail to dispose of syringe safely, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, and two possess dangerous drugs.

He was denied bail and his matters were adjourned until July 7.