Police arrest wanted man in Rockhampton CBD

A man was arrested this afternoon next to the ANZ bank in the Rockhampton CBD

ROCKHAMPTON police have arrested a man in the Rockhampton CBD in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Two police crews and a plain-clothed detective detained a man who was in a white Nissan Navara in the ANZ bank car park on Bolsover St just after 1pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman could not detail the man’s alleged offences at this stage but confirmed police had been on the lookout for the man in the Navara as part of an ongoing drug investigation.