MADE AWARE: Police have identified the culprit.
Police aware of 'Gladstone Wiggle' video

Mark Zita
by
21st Nov 2018 10:27 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
GLADSTONE police are aware of an incident, where a Toolooa man uploaded a video of himself wiggling his genitals on social media network Snapchat at the weekend.

Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said they have used numerous investigative techniques to find the man.

"There is no formal complaint at this stage from the public," she said.

"Police are aware of this individual's behaviour and will be vigilant in relation to this matter."

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact Gladstone Police directly.

Once a suspect has been identified, police say they could face charges of wilful exposure and misuse of a telecommunications carriage service.

