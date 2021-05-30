Police barbecue fired up for LGBTIQ awareness day

Every May is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

During this month, Friday is the second year of LGBTIQ Awareness Day with the theme of #seenandbelieved.

Senior Constable Amanda Gould is both a plain clothes Senior Constable Detective with the child protection investigation unit and the district coordinator for LGBTI Liaison Officers of Capricornia.

She said the awareness day was very important for Central Queensland, whose LGBTIQ community she estimates was in the thousands and face a significant issue.

“We do have people in this community, but we do not see them reporting DV,” she said.

“We know it exists, we know it‘s out there.”

“We have gone to DV situations for same sex and LGBTIQ community members, but the reporting aspect is quite low as far as we’re concerned.”

Last year’s theme was #imhereforyou if you need someone to talk to.

This year’s #seenandbelieved aimed to make the “invisible” visible – to highlight that LGBTIQ DV victims were seen and believed by the police force and reporting was more than welcomed.

Senior Constable Gould said the relationship between the police force and the LGBTIQ community is hopefully changing and helping DV numbers decline.

“There are many barriers in terms of DV reporting,” she said.

“Historically, police and the LGBTIQ community have not had a great relationship – We’re aiming to change that.”

“While they do have DV in the community – and it‘s usually one in two couples or one in two intimate personal relationships in that community – many suffer DV at some point in their lifetime.

“Only three out of 10 of those actually tell someone, not even police, just someone, that it’s happening.”

Senior Constable Amanda Gould and Acting Inspector Jerome Winslade

Acting Inspector for the support service Jerome Winslade agreed the police force-LGBTIQ community relationship was on the mend including within the police force.

“We want people who are competent at being a police officer; what you do at home or your sexual preferences are irrelevant,” he said.

“In fact, it makes it so much more diverse by having these people in our police service and certainly isn’t an excluding element like it was back in the 60’s.”

“You had to be a front row, 18-year-old male playing football to get into the police service.”

Senior Constable Amanda Gould said the lack of reporting was concerning.

“DV is everyone’s issue, as we’ve said over and over again,” she said.

“We want to keep people safe – that is the true aim of it all – and without having these incidents reported to us, we’re not able to help anyone if we don’t know about it.”

She also said that there was a misconception that LGBTIQ DV was significantly different from straight DV in terms of numbers.

“DV can have the same hallmarks as heterosexual couple relationships, but there are unique aspects in terms of LGBT DV such as the psychological aspect of perhaps being outed by an intimate partner or family to family, friends and work spaces when they might not be outed in yet,” she said.

“But we see pretty much an even spread between straight and LGBTIQ.”

She then went into the specific signs of DV many victims might not know.

“Common signs are being isolated from family and friends, financial control, being removed from friend groups, and that emotional manipulation of ‘if you leave I’ll hurt myself, I’ll do something terrible,” she said.

“It could be that physical abuse and it could be absolute exile from family – that’s in terms of intimate personal relationships, couple relationships and family violence relationships where someone has come out.”

The aim of the barbecue was to raise awareness of the silent victims from this community and to better their relationship with the police.

“We want to make the community aware that there are specialty police officers – police liaison officers – that are usually part of the LGBTIQ community themselves, and that we are here to help them out.”

“If they’re not comfortable talking to police, maybe they’ll be comfortable talking to a police officer that is part of their community.”

Quite a few police officers attended this year’s awareness day.

Acting Inspector Jerome Winslade shared the sentiment of the importance of having LGBTIQ people on the team, saying one of the benefits was they know more about the situations they go into as a member of the police force.

“Police obviously represent our community, so it’s important that we have people from our community in our service,” he said.

“All of us live locally, all of us are a part of it, so yeah – we want all walks of life.”

“We have a number of people in the Liaison Officer for the LGBTIQ Community role.”

“Most bigger sections have it, and it’s to break down barriers, it’s to break down barriers within and outside of the service. Amanda does that on top of her normal role.”

Senior Constable Amanda Gould is a member of the LGBTIQ community, and it was one of the reasons she decided to joined the police force.

“My reason to join the police force was I wanted to become a child protective investigative unit Detective,” she said

“Children are often silent victims, and LGBTIQ communities are often silent victims as well.”

“Knowing that there’s LGBTIQ Liaison Officer cohort I guess, that I could also join and share responsibility between both of my roles was practically perfect for me.”

The message she wanted to send to the community was if you don’t feel safe and are facing domestic violence, there was specialised help.

“If you’re in a situation of that nature, come to your local police station,” she said.

“There are LGBTQI Liaison officers, not necessarily at every station but they are accessible everywhere around the state.”

“Just simply state that you want to speak to one of the liaison officers and we will be happy to have a chat and see what we can do to help”.

To contact a local LGBTI Liaison Officer, see the QPS Liaison Officer Contact list.

For general inquiries about the LGBTI Liaison Program, contact your area’s LGBTI Program District Coordinator.

For non-urgent reports, call Policelink at 131 444.

If a crime is happening now or life is threatened, call 000.