Police beaches blitz stings more Cap Coast drivers

WHAT CAN GO WRONG: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach. Picture supplied.

WHAT CAN GO WRONG: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach. Picture supplied.

A POLICE crackdown on beach drivers breaking traffic rules has landed several people in court recently.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court this week, Maclean Louis Allen, 19, pleaded guilty to speeding and driving while demerit-point disqualified.

The court heard that on May 3, police were conducting static speed limit enforcement on Farnborough Beach.

In the 50kmh zone, Allen was caught doing 65kmh.

The court was told that Allen thought the speed limit was 60kmh.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Allen $716 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

In court also on August 6 was Robert John Owen, 27, who pleaded guilty to drug-driving on Nine Mile Beach at Stockyard near Byfield.

Police intercepted Owen on the beach at 7.05pm on June 6 and he returned a positive to marijuana.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Another driver caught doing the wrong thing in a beach area was Alysson Anastacio De-Castro.

He pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

Police stopped De-Castro during patrols of the Five Rocks area on May 17 and he had a blood-alcohol content reading of .065.

Magistrate Beckinsale fined him $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Last month at Yeppoon court, Magistrate Jeff Clarke referenced a recent fatal four-wheel-drive crash on Fraser Island while dealing with a man caught drink-driving on a popular Capricorn Coast beach. >>>READ MORE: Man caught drink-driving on Cap Coast beach

MORE YEPPOON COURT COVERAGE:

Men charged over alleged illegal dumping of drums identified

Several detained in Cooee Bay drug raid

DRUNKEN ANTICS: Man’s jump to tap sign proves costly