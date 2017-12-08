Police believe missing woman could be in Rocky, Yeppoon

Rozita Baira, 22, has been reported missing from the Townsville area and police believe she could be in Yeppoon or Rockhampton.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman, who may be in the Rockhampton or Yeppoon area.

The Townsville woman has been missing since last month and has not made contact with family since November 13.

Rozita Baira, 22, is from Rasmussen and concerns are held for her welfare as her behaviour is out of character.

She is is described as Aboriginal in appearance, around 165cm tall with black hair and dark coloured eyes.

It is possible Rozita could be in the Yeppoon or Rockhampton areas.

Anyone who may have seen her is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.