27°
News

Police body-cam footage busts Rocky driving pest

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 30th Jul 2017 9:16 AM
The court heard Catherine Ann Boland was repeat unlicensed driving offender.
The court heard Catherine Ann Boland was repeat unlicensed driving offender.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WOMAN has lost her vehicle and disqualified from driving for six months after she was caught driving unlicensed between St George and Rockhampton.

The 36-year-old mother-of-four pleaded guilty to three charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday in relation to the offence.

The court heard Catherine Ann Boland was repeat unlicensed driving offender.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Boland at 3pm on the Liechhardt Highway on June 17.

Police checks revealed Boland had been disqualified from driving by the Rockhampton Magistrates Court between July 8 2016 and January 7, 2017 and had not applied for a new license afterwards.

It was the fifth time she'd been caught driving unlicensed.

Boland was then charged with driving unlicensed and issued a notice to hand the car over to police in Rockhampton by June 23 and provide identification, which she failed to do.

Ms Marsden said police attend Boland's home on July 7 where the vehicle was parked in the driveway.

"She told police she wasn't issued with the ticket," she said.

Ms Marsden said Boland tried to put the blame on her sister but police had body warn footage proving it was Boland behind the wheel on the Liechhardt Hwy.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client had travelled to St George to visit her dying father with another family member when she was intercepted by police.

Magistrate Catherine Benson pointed to Boland's six-page traffic history when ordering she pay a $750 fine for unlicensed driving, $500 for failing to produce the vehicle for impoundment and $150 for failing to provide identification. She also ordered Boland be disqualified from driving for six-months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  court queensland police service rockhampton magistrates court unlicensed driving

Farewell for Willow at Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame

Farewell for Willow at Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame

A TODDLER who tragically drowned at her family’s iconic outback Queensland property will be farewelled at a funeral in Longreach this week.

Business takes cut-throat approach to Rocky CBD

Jaden Graham in his barbershop Cutthroat Syndicate Barbershop and Shave Parlour.

Cutthroat Syndicate Barbershop: the newest barber in Rocky

Injured rugby player airlifted to Brisbane

The injured teenager was airlifted to Brisbane by an RACQ LifeFlight air ambulance.

17-year-old suffers suspected spinal injury

Rocky council's $1M land bailout to save town

MEGA PURCHASE: The Rockhampton Regional Council have bought land in the Mount Morgan area which was earlier earmarked for auction.

EXCLUSIVE: Why council had a duty of care to buy up 68 residential blocks

Local Partners

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

THE Road Boss Rally has raised an astonishing $264,321 for online not-for-profit GIVIT and delivered $11,000 worth of items to charities and community groups.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Fly-in traineeships ad has Brunker outraged

Mike Brunker wants mining families to have a choice.

Traineeships available for mine but there is a catch

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Celebrities that have been banned from entering countries

AS far as the world’s immigration and border control officers are concerned, even the most A-list of celebrities can’t charm their way into some places.

'Low-life creeps' steal instruments from The Black Sorrows

The Nash guitar with distinct markings that was taken.

The "one-off, hand painted by Victor Rubin" saxaphone was stolen

What's on the small screen this week

Wombat and Sticks are contestants on the new season of The Block.

A RAFT of new reality shows hit our screens.

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

The past lives of The Bachelor stars Leah and Simone have emerged.

The 24-year-old blonde has now defended her past

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Perfect for the Entire Family!

83 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. This modern style home is only a couple of...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market