Police body-cam footage busts Rocky driving pest

A WOMAN has lost her vehicle and disqualified from driving for six months after she was caught driving unlicensed between St George and Rockhampton.

The 36-year-old mother-of-four pleaded guilty to three charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday in relation to the offence.

The court heard Catherine Ann Boland was repeat unlicensed driving offender.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Boland at 3pm on the Liechhardt Highway on June 17.

Police checks revealed Boland had been disqualified from driving by the Rockhampton Magistrates Court between July 8 2016 and January 7, 2017 and had not applied for a new license afterwards.

It was the fifth time she'd been caught driving unlicensed.

Boland was then charged with driving unlicensed and issued a notice to hand the car over to police in Rockhampton by June 23 and provide identification, which she failed to do.

Ms Marsden said police attend Boland's home on July 7 where the vehicle was parked in the driveway.

"She told police she wasn't issued with the ticket," she said.

Ms Marsden said Boland tried to put the blame on her sister but police had body warn footage proving it was Boland behind the wheel on the Liechhardt Hwy.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client had travelled to St George to visit her dying father with another family member when she was intercepted by police.

Magistrate Catherine Benson pointed to Boland's six-page traffic history when ordering she pay a $750 fine for unlicensed driving, $500 for failing to produce the vehicle for impoundment and $150 for failing to provide identification. She also ordered Boland be disqualified from driving for six-months.