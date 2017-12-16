Police brace for potential school holiday crimewave

TIS THE SEASON: Property crime is set to hit Gracmere locals this Christmas.

TIS THE SEASON: Property crime is set to hit Gracmere locals this Christmas. Contributed

GRACEMERE police are urging residents to be vigilant with their safety measures during these school holidays as the risk of property crime sky-rockets during this time of the year.

Parents are also being reminded to keep an eye on their children during the December and January break.

"Police have seen an increase in property related offences and we are asking all residents to be vigilant with security of their property,” Officer in Charge and Acting Sergeant Cindel Richardson said.

"Gracemere Police have received information indicating that some of the offences may have been committed by young people.

"We are reminding parents to do their bit to ensure children are supervised by a responsible adult during the holidays.”

In the past two weeks, there has been six crime reports of home and business burglaries, one report of stealing and two reports of vehicle-related theft in Gracemere.

Gracemere community have received the following crime reports in the last two weeks.

Burglaries to homes and business:

Sunrise Cres - offenders entered via an unlocked laundry door and stole an assortment of prescription medicine.

- offenders entered via an unlocked laundry door and stole an assortment of prescription medicine. Middle Rd - a Telstra modem was stolen from a shelf near the front door.

- a Telstra modem was stolen from a shelf near the front door. Horwell St - offenders have attempted to break into a home by damaging security screens and then tried to enter a vehicle parked on the driveway. No property was taken.

- offenders have attempted to break into a home by damaging security screens and then tried to enter a vehicle parked on the driveway. No property was taken. Seonaid Pl - entry was gained to a home by unknown means and the offender/s have snuck in and have gone into the dining room and study room and removed various property. Property included a wallet, purse, apple iPhone, Telstra phone.

entry was gained to a home by unknown means and the offender/s have snuck in and have gone into the dining room and study room and removed various property. Property included a wallet, purse, apple iPhone, Telstra phone. Koolamarra Dr - two male youths have alledgedly entered a vacant residence on two occasions possibly via an unlocked door and removed a range of property. All property was returned and police are following up with the two youths.

two male youths have alledgedly entered a vacant residence on two occasions possibly via an unlocked door and removed a range of property. All property was returned and police are following up with the two youths. Chatterton Bvd - Offenders have ripped the mesh on the rear screen door with an unknown implement, leaving the door damaged. No entry gained and property was stolen.

Stealing:

Leichhardt Drive - two pairs of Colorado shoes were stolen from the front porch of a home.

Vehicles: