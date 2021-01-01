Police break up Rocky NYE party after brawl

STREET FIGHT: Multiple police units were called to break up a large party which had descended into violence in the final hour of 2020.

In a final indignity of 2020, police were forced to disperse a large New Year’s Eve party in North Rockhampton after a brawl erupted before midnight.

Initial reports suggested that eight police vehicles attended the scene where 50-80 people, aged between 16 and 20 years, were in the street fighting.

One man was allegedly tasered by police after failing to comply with their directions.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were called to a disturbance at the NYE party around 11pm.

“Large number of people were at the party and a few fights had broken out between revellers,” the spokesperson said.

“Police dispersed the crowd with one man issued with a notice to appear for public nuisance (alleged threatening behaviour towards police).

“He was a 47-year-old Park Avenue man.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they arrived at the scene of the fracas at 11.19pm.

They confirmed transporting a person with unknown injuries to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.