Police break up Rocky NYE party after brawl
In a final indignity of 2020, police were forced to disperse a large New Year’s Eve party in North Rockhampton after a brawl erupted before midnight.
Initial reports suggested that eight police vehicles attended the scene where 50-80 people, aged between 16 and 20 years, were in the street fighting.
One man was allegedly tasered by police after failing to comply with their directions.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were called to a disturbance at the NYE party around 11pm.
“Large number of people were at the party and a few fights had broken out between revellers,” the spokesperson said.
“Police dispersed the crowd with one man issued with a notice to appear for public nuisance (alleged threatening behaviour towards police).
“He was a 47-year-old Park Avenue man.”
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they arrived at the scene of the fracas at 11.19pm.
They confirmed transporting a person with unknown injuries to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.