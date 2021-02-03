Menu
Kai Duane William Sauer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO
Police bust unlicensed driver during school run

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 2:00 PM
A Central Queensland man has faced court after he drove to “take his child to school” while unlicensed.

Kai Duane William Sauer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police intercepted Sauer along Plahn St, Frenchville, at 8.16am on November 23, 2020.

Ms Lane said checks revealed Sauer was unlicensed due to accumulation of demerit points, which lasted from October 14, 2020 until January 13, 2021.

She said Sauer told police he was taking his child to school.

Sauer was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months with a traffic conviction recorded.

