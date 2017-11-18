Police call for public help to find missing Yeppoon woman

Alison Robert was last seen Saturday morning.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 39-year-old woman reported missing from Yeppoon today.

Alison Robert was last seen this morning and is believed to be in the Rockhampton area.

Concerns are held for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition and requires medical attention.

Ms Robert is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 165-170cm tall, medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pants and thongs.

Anyone who sees Ms Robert or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.