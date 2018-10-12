Police “appalled” after quadriplegic burgled

Police have arrested and charged a Caboolture pair after an alleged armed robbery.

POLICE are appealing for more information after a 70-year-old quadriplegic had his oral alarm tube removed by a man during a burglary in Launceston.

Detective Inspector Gary Williams said an unknown male entered the Gregory Street residence in Mayfield about 4am on Thursday.

"The man, who was wearing a balaclava and gloves at the time, approached the victim, a 70-year-old quadriplegic man in his bedroom," he said.

"The victim has an alarm tube in his mouth which he can blow into if he requires assistance. This tube was removed by the offender, preventing the victim from raising the alarm."

The alleged offender then stole a large amount of cash from the victim's bedroom before leaving.

"Police are appalled by the targeting of an at-risk member of the community and are seeking public assistance in identifying the person responsible for this crime," Det-Insp Williams said.

The burglary came just a day after a man received minor injuries during an aggravated armed robbery in the Derwent Valley.

Police were called to the property at Ellendale about 10pm on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Ben Duffey said the armed robbery appeared to be an isolated incident.

"The resident of the address attended the Royal Hobart Hospital and was treated for minor injuries," he said.

Members from Glenorchy and Bridgewater criminal investigation branches searched several houses in the Glenorchy area as part of their investigation.

A 34-year-old Glenorchy man and a 36-year-old Gretna man were charged with aggravated armed robbery and are expected to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court today.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who saw three men in dark coloured clothing or a red Holden Commodore acting suspiciously in the Ellendale and Karanga area on Thursday.

Information about either crime can be provided to Tasmania Police on 131 444 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.