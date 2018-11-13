Menu
The abandoned and burned white Toyota Hilux found at Capalaba.
Crime

Police seek help in arson investigation

by Brayden Heslehurst
13th Nov 2018 4:54 AM
POLICE are seeking help in their investigation of an arson at Capalaba last Thursday.

Detectives from the Queensland Police Service are investigating a vehicle which was located abandoned and burned on School Rd, Capalaba

Emergency services were called around midnight and arrived at the scene to find a white Hilux utility vehicle that was well alight.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

arson capalaba

