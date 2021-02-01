Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.
The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.
Crime

Police call on public for help in search for stolen Pajero

Melanie Plane
1st Feb 2021 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a vehicle stolen from a Moura property in the early hours of Monday, February 1.

In a post on the myPolice Callide Dawson Valley Facebook page, police detailed how a Mitsubishi Pajero, with registration 567SYM was stolen at 4.45am from an address in Rogers Street, Moura.

“The public are requested to be on the lookout for this vehicle and report any sightings to Police on 131444,” the post read.

The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.
The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.

“If the offenders are seen with the vehicle ring triple-0 immediately.

“Photos (in article) are of the actual vehicle and show the style of bull bar, spot lights and distinctive roof racks.

“Police urge drivers to secure their keys and vehicles.”

moura police public assistance stolen cars
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACQ Capricorn Rescue reveals exciting new partnership

        Premium Content RACQ Capricorn Rescue reveals exciting new partnership

        News The sponsorship ensures the service can continue to provide a dedicated aerial search and rescue helicopter in the Central Queensland region.

        GBH charges remain in place after alleged victim’s death

        Premium Content GBH charges remain in place after alleged victim’s death

        Crime The victim died from serious injuries at Rockampton Hospital days after the alleged...

        $3.7M to build ‘state-of-the-art’ STEM hub at CQ school

        Premium Content $3.7M to build ‘state-of-the-art’ STEM hub at CQ school

        Education The project was funded through the Capital Grants Program.

        Woman's condition improves after serious crash

        Premium Content Woman's condition improves after serious crash

        News The single vehicle crash was reported in South Rockhampton on Sunday