PREVIOUS ISSUE: Depot Hill resident John Partridge has previously complained about these speakers keeping him awake at night and impacting his health.
News

Police called as resident ‘passes out’ due to neighbour’s noise

Leighton Smith
Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
19th Nov 2019 4:01 PM
AN elderly Depot Hill man has reportedly lost consciousness due to loud music being played by his neighbours.

Police and ambulance officers were called to the East St property at 1.30pm.

A QPS spokesperson said they conducted a welfare check at the residence after the “thumping music” caused the man to be “stressed” before he claimed to lose consciousness.

This was a “medical and social issue” according to a QAS spokesperson.

They were unable to confirm if the man did lose consciousness, but he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution.

It’s not the first time there have been issues with loud music in the Depot Hill street.

John Partridge spoke to The Morning Bulletin about the problem in September last year.

Mr Partridge’s was caught in battle to against his neighbour’s considerable sound system whose music he claimed was making him feel physically ill.

“It’s not the volume so much as the low level bass,” Mr Partridge said.

“It affects my respiration and my heart beat.”

“I’m not just a grumpy old man having a whinge. I want to get this conversation going because this isn’t an isolated case, it’s throughout our broader community.”

Mr Partridge appealed to the Queensland Minister and Commissioner for Police to introduce a law where similar sound systems were seized after first complaints.

