Police were called to the same Allenstown street twice today after a situation re-escalated.
News

Police called out twice to Allenstown street drama

Darryn Nufer
8th Nov 2020 6:05 PM
POLICE attended a Rockhampton street twice this afternoon after a situation re-escalated.

Officers were initially called to Oswald St, Allenstown, at 2.34pm.

A situation involving a male, reportedly armed with a knife and reportedly making threats towards another person, was brought under control and police units left the scene.

At 3.48pm, police were called back to the same street after another report the male was this time armed with a bow and arrow and again reportedly making threats towards another person.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were some issues around the legitimacy of the reports that the male was armed.

The QPS spokesman said no members of the public were threatened or in danger.

The situation was brought under control the second time and police again left the scene.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

