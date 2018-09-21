Police called to break up street fight in Nth Rocky

POLICE have been called in to break up a street fight between three men in North Rockhampton.

Crews were called to the scene shortly before midday when the trio became involved in an altercation on Sunner Street, Koongal.

It is believed that the argument started over a disagreement two men had with the third man, who was known to them.

Initial reports suggested that a weapon may have been used during the brawl, however that has not been confirmed by police.

A concerned neighbour placed the 000 call when the fight broke out in front of their home.

The men had dispersed before police arrived.

One man reportedly had a head wound but after assessment did not need ambulance treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident.