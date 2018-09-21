Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Police traffic branch. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Toowoomba Police traffic branch. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Police called to break up street fight in Nth Rocky

Maddelin McCosker
by
21st Sep 2018 12:55 PM

POLICE have been called in to break up a street fight between three men in North Rockhampton.

Crews were called to the scene shortly before midday when the trio became involved in an altercation on Sunner Street, Koongal.

It is believed that the argument started over a disagreement two men had with the third man, who was known to them.

Initial reports suggested that a weapon may have been used during the brawl, however that has not been confirmed by police.

A concerned neighbour placed the 000 call when the fight broke out in front of their home.

The men had dispersed before police arrived.

One man reportedly had a head wound but after assessment did not need ambulance treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident.

rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rising power costs force iconic club to close

    premium_icon Rising power costs force iconic club to close

    News They've beaten floods and age but after 75 years this is one battle they couldn't win

    Mount Morgan mine tours sadly finishing end of the month

    premium_icon Mount Morgan mine tours sadly finishing end of the month

    Business Safety concerns bring to an end a 12 year era of tourism

    Great Barrier Reef gateway major shopping centre for sale

    premium_icon Great Barrier Reef gateway major shopping centre for sale

    News Complex is anchored by a Coles Supermarket and sold for $28m in 2016

    BREAKING: Car crash on Bruce Hwy south of Rocky

    BREAKING: Car crash on Bruce Hwy south of Rocky

    Breaking Crash down-graded to minor traffic crash

    • 21st Sep 2018 12:59 PM

    Local Partners