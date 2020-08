Police were called to an incident at a Rockhampton CBD bank this afternoon.

POLICE were called to a bank in the Rockhampton CBD this afternoon where a man was inside and threatening staff.

About 2.40pm officers rushed to Westpac Bank in Denham St, where the man was refusing to leave.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man had been taken into custody.

She said police were still on scene at 3.40pm, an hour after the initial call for help was made.

