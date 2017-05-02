27°
Police called to incident at Rocky courthouse

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 2nd May 2017 12:53 PM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1

POLICE were called to the Rockhampton courthouse this morning after an argument broke out between two parties who were attending Children's Court matters.

The argument broke out about 9.15am involving the parents of juveniles that were set to appear in court.

A security officer and one of the duty lawyers approached the parties and the security officer asked the group to separate and be quiet.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford then exited the court room and approached the parties, ordering one group to move the other side of the waiting area.

The other party continued to yell abuse and Sgt Stafford called for a police unit to attend the court house in relation to public nuisance offences.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  childrens court public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court

