Police were called to the Thozet Rd area in North Rockhampton on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Thozet Rd area in North Rockhampton on Sunday morning.

POLICE are responding to reports of a man kicking moving cars and trying to get into them in North Rockhampton.

Shortly after 10am officers were called to the Thozet Rd area.

An informant told police they saw the man run out in front of a jeep and he tried to open the vehicle’s doors.

There was a later report he was seen running along Rockonia Rd.