9.15am: POLICE have responded to a report of 12 drunken youths fighting at a North Rockhampton address.

Multiple units have arrived at the Hook St home and have been informed that the offenders left shortly before 9am.

There is a possibility some of them left in a taxi.

Investigations into what took place at the Berserker dwelling are continuing.

There were no initial reports of any injuries.

More to follow.