Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police responded to a disturbance on the Rockhampton riverfront in Quay Street this afternoon.
Police responded to a disturbance on the Rockhampton riverfront in Quay Street this afternoon.
News

Police called to Rocky riverfront fight

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
14th Jul 2020 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are responding to a report of a large number of people fighting in Rockhampton’s Quay Street.

At least three crews arrived at the area on the riverfront shortly after 3.18pm.

The disturbance had reportedly settled down when officers arrived, however a male was on the ground and was believed to be intoxicated.

Only moments before the disturbance, families were sitting on the grassed area nearby, relaxing.

Police had the situation in hand by 3.50pm and at least two people were taken from the scene.

riverfront fight rockhampton cbd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet Oliver, Rockhampton/Cap Coast’s cutest bub

        premium_icon Meet Oliver, Rockhampton/Cap Coast’s cutest bub

        News Mum Carly: ‘I’m a bit biased but I’ve always thought he was the most amazing little boy I’ve ever seen.’

        UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after horse fall

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after horse fall

        Breaking The female rider is said to have suffered multiple injuries.

        LIVINGSTONE: Three key rural roads get upgrades

        premium_icon LIVINGSTONE: Three key rural roads get upgrades

        News FIND out where they are and what is being done.

        Racially offensive road name to be fixed with creek renaming

        premium_icon Racially offensive road name to be fixed with creek renaming

        News If the current public consultation results in the renaming of Black Gin Creek...