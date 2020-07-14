Police called to Rocky riverfront fight

Police responded to a disturbance on the Rockhampton riverfront in Quay Street this afternoon.

POLICE are responding to a report of a large number of people fighting in Rockhampton’s Quay Street.

At least three crews arrived at the area on the riverfront shortly after 3.18pm.

The disturbance had reportedly settled down when officers arrived, however a male was on the ground and was believed to be intoxicated.

Only moments before the disturbance, families were sitting on the grassed area nearby, relaxing.

Police had the situation in hand by 3.50pm and at least two people were taken from the scene.